DIXFIELD — Susan R. Holmes, a retired small business co-owner and homemaker from Dixfield, died unexpectedly on Jan. 6, 2020 at the age of 73.

Susan was born in Pittsfield, Mass. on March 13, 1946 to Albert and Francis Wells. She graduated from Kents Hill High School in 1964. On August 15, 1965 she married Jon Holmes and moved to Dixfield where she lived the rest of her life.

Susan loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren. She spent countless hours attending any event they participated in. She was an avid supporter of Dirigo athletics, raising money with the Booster Club to support her High School athletes. She was a homemaker/handyman extraordinaire. She could decorate a cake or hem a pair of pants with the same skill she could fix a leaky pipe or cut and split firewood.

Later in life she became a staunch advocate for the study and treatment of Lyme disease in Maine. She also volunteered her time on the town planning board. Susan was well known for her cooking and baking skills. She provided amazing baked goods for the grocery store she and her husband Jon owned for over 30 years. With Jon at her side they enjoyed many trips and adventures over their 56 years of life together. There are so many stories with family and close friends that we are lucky enough to tell about our Suzie, Mom, or Gram.

Susan is survived by her husband of 54 years Jon Holmes; her daughter Julie Dickson and husband Chris Dickson of Rumford, her son Scott Holmes and wife Jennifer Holmes of Dixfield; her five grandchildren, Jordan Holmes of Auburn, Benjamin Holmes of Dixfield, Caleb Holmes of Bangor, Taylor Dickson of Portland, and Samuel Holmes of Dixfield; her great-grandchildren Easton Lare of Auburn and soon to be great- grandchild Claire Cestaro; her sister Linda and husband Dannie Dudley of Albany, NY., sister and brother-in-law Judy and Leonard Marco of Charlotte, N.C. She was predeceased by her parents Albert and Francis Wells; and sister Carol Weber.

Friends are invited to sign the family guest book and share their thoughts. Condolences and fond memories online at www.meaderandson.com

At Susan’s request there will be no services held, only stories to be told and laughs to be had. Arrangements are under the care of the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin St., P. O. Box 537, Rumford, Maine 04276

In lieu of flowers,

the family asks a donation in her name be made to the:

Dirigo Sports Boosters

Dirigo High School

145 Weld St.

Dixfield ME 04224.

« Previous