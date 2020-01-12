AUBURN – Jon Michael Gerry, 78, of Auburn, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Hospice House of Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice in Auburn, with his family at his side. He was born in Lewiston on July 2, 1941, the son of Franklin and Melita (Green) Gerry.

He was a Vietnam veteran serving three years in the U.S. Army. He had a lifelong career in the trucking industry, retiring in 2003. A member of the American Legion Post 153, VFW Post 1603, the Kora Shiners and the Rabboni Lodge. He had a great sense of humor, and was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, hunting, and snowmobile trips with his many friends. He spent countless hours in his vast garden, but still found time to take his dogs for walks in the woods.

Mike is survived by his wife of 50 years, the former Theresa (Jutras) of Auburn; a daughter, Kimberly Gerry of Auburn; his beloved grandchildren Connor and Emma Gerry; two brothers, Douglas Gerry of Brazil, and Thomas Gerry and wife Liza Gerry of Gorham, two sisters, Virginia Hale of Zephyrhills, Fla., and Martha Hodgkins and husband David of Winthrop; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Donations and condolences may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made in his memory to:

Shriners Hospitals

for Children

Attn: Office of Development

2900 N. Rocky Point Dr.

Tampa, FL 33607 or to:

Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice

Hospice House Fund

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

« Previous