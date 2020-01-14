Oak Hill High School presenting play

WALES — Oak Hill High School’s Little Theatre in the Woods will present “Honk! The Musical” with performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17 and 18, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.

The play is under the direction of Lucy Rioux with technical direction by David Maher. Musical direction by Gary Fuller, Saphrona Stetson and Rebecca Caron.

General admission is $8 for adult and students; $6 for senior citizens.

The play is performed with permission by Music Theatre International.

Extension Homemakers donate tissues to schools

FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Extension Homemakers Advisory Board voted in 2014 to start a community project to fill a need for facial tissues at the elementary schools. In 2019 the board asked businesses for help.

Farmington Hannaford’s Customer Service Manager Laura Ross, jumped on board and set up a donation kiosk. The box collected $120, which Hannaford’s turned into 94 boxes of facial tissues, added to what the homemakers already donated. They were divided between the 12 elementary schools in Franklin County.

This year the kiosk collected a little over $500, which was changed into 240 boxes of facial tissues and will be distributed after the Jan. 13 advisory board meeting.

