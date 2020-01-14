Pickwick Club to discuss ‘David Copperfield’

AUBURN — The Pickwick Club, Maine’s Dickens and other Victorian reading and discussion group, will meet from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Auburn Public Library. Members will discuss Charles Dickens’ “David Copperfield,” Ch. 32 to the end.

This is a substitute for the cancelled December meeting. In case of poor weather, the date will be Saturday, Jan. 25.

For more information, call Alexis at 207-779-8979 or Joanne at 207-583-6957.

Post 9150 to meet Jan. 21

LEWISTON — The James B Longley-Normand Dionne Post 9150 will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave. Hoping to see all officers.

Rotary breakfast group to hear speaker LEWISTON — Chaplain Eddie “Greyfox” Burgess will speak at the A-L Rotary Club breakfast meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Governor’s Restaurant, 1185 Lisbon St. Burgess came to Lewiston in 2000 with AmeriCorps. He responded to hate crimes with the Red Cross on a local level prior to leaving with AmeriCorps for New York. Burgess also responded to the 9-11 terror attacks. Soon after his return from New York, he worked in various human services agencies supporting folks with disabilities. Burgess created the Pierce Street Resource Center in memory of his brother, Alan Burgess, who died while serving in Mosul, Iraq. In later years, Burgess became a certified chaplain and completed school with multiple degrees. He has served with many local organizations and boards. The group will meet at 7 a.m. Cost for breakfast is $12.

Androscoggin County Democratic Committee to meet

AUBURN —The Androscoggin County Democratic Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Auburn City Hall, 60 Court St., second floor. Parking is available in the parking garage behind City Hall on Mechanics Row.

In addition to regular county committee business, members will discuss upcoming events, including the March 3 Presidential primary and the March 8 caucuses. Androscoggin County Democrats and all other interested persons are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 207-784-5726.

