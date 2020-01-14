MANCHESTER — Three local graduates were selected to receive the 2019 Alva S. Appleby Scholarship from the Maine Dental Association Charitable Foundation. They are:

Greta-Anne Castonguay, a graduate of Leavitt Area High School, Turner, who attends the University of New England College of Dental Medicine. She is the daughter of David and Gisele Castonguay of Harpswell.

Jenna Fongemie, a graduate of St. Dominic Academy, Auburn, who attends the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. She is the daughter of Jeffrey and Joline Fongemie of Augusta.

Christian Labonte, a graduate of Lewiston High School, who attends Tufts. He is the son of Mark and Lisa Labonte of Lewiston.

Each of the students was awarded $3,500. To be considered for the annual Appleby Scholarship, a student must be from Maine, have completed their first year of dental school, and be enrolled in a dental school accredited by the American Dental Association.

For more information about the MDA, go to www.medental.org.

« Previous

Next »