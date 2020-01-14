NORWAY — The Table at the Norway Grange continues to offer Free Friday Night activities from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Grange. The activities are chemical-free family/community focused. Free pizza, popcorn and drinks are available each week.

On Jan. 17, the Table Free Friday Fun Night will hold an open mic and games; Jan. 24, night of free bingo with prizes; Jan. 31, night of fun and games.

The Table offers a free community breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. each Saturday at the Grange. All are welcome. At 9:45 a.m. Sundays there is worship at Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church or watch on YouTube.

The Table is a ministry and mission of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, Norway Grange and the community. For more information, to volunteer or donate, email A-J Alexander, director, at [email protected].

