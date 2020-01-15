AUBURN – Barbara “Bar-Bee” Joan (Baxter) Tisdale, 77, of Auburn, Maine passed away on January 7, 2020 after a short illness.

A private service for family and friends will be held in February in Barbara’s beloved state of Florida.

Barbara was born in New Albany, Indiana on December 3, 1942. She attended high school at the historic Pennell Institute in Gray, Maine where she graduated in 1962.

Barbara was primarily a homemaker but worked in a number of endeavors over the years. Her first job was as a waitress at the iconic Cole Farms in Gray, Maine. Later she was a daycare owner and even assistant manager of a roller rink. She dearly loved to sing and dance. Some of our fondest memories are those of mom and her father James skillfully dancing around the house to the amazement of us all. Her trademark of sorts was her undying passion for shopping.

Barbara is survived by her four children; Laurie McAlister, Michael Blais, Gina Karkos and Shane Blais, five grandchildren; Danielle Whittier, Sarah Merrill, Kyle Verrill, Elizabeth Hutchinson and Kenneth Karkos as well as eight great-grandchildren.

Barbara was preceded in death by her father and mother James and Mildred Baxter, her sister Judi Wood and grandson Benjamin Blais.

She leaves behind a legacy of love in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

« Previous