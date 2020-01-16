JAY — Discussions on a proposed $5.3 million municipal budget for 2020-21 will begin Tuesday with the Select Board, Budget Committee, department heads and town manager.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Town Office. A vote on the proposal by selectpersons and the budget panel is scheduled for 5 p.m. Feb. 3 in the library at Spruce Mountain High School. The annual town meeting referendum will be held April 28 at the town’s section of the Community Building. The vote is scheduled to coincide with Regional School Unit 73’s budget validation referendum.

The overall spending proposal reflects an increase of $19,453, or 0.37%, over the current budget. It also factors in an estimated $2 million in revenues, which is up $120,600, or 6.17%, from this year, according to Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere’s information.

If nothing changes, taxpayers would be assessed an estimated $3.25 million, a decrease of $101,147, or 3.01% from the existing budget. It does not reflect the town’s share of the RSU 73 or the Franklin County budgets, which have not been finalized.

Some of the increases in the municipal department proposals represent 53 weeks of payroll instead of 52 during the fiscal year, LaFreniere said.

The spending package factors in $350,000 for paving, an increase of $50,000; and $20,000 for the town’s share of a school resource officer, $30,000 less than this year. The town also paid off a Sewer Department loan which lowered debt service by $55,042.

