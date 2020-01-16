BATH – Mary Huntington Nickerson, 94, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Mid Coast Senior Health Center in Brunswick.She was born in Litchfield on April 20, 1925, a daughter of Earl F. and Frances J. (Small) Huntington.She grew up in Litchfield and graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School. She received her Associates Degree from Auburn Maine School of Commerce.Mary moved to Washington D.C. and was employed as a stenographer at the Pentagon in the mid 1940’s. She was a Sarah Coventry Jewelry sales representative for 18 years. Mary was a classy and stylish lady who loved jewelry so this was a perfect fit for her. Mary enjoyed her home on the lake where she had lived for over 60 years. She loved dancing and a cold beer or glass of wine. Most important to her was spending time with her family. She was predeceased by her husband, Emery E. Nickerson Sr., four brothers, two sisters; and son-in-law, Dean Snell.She is survived by two sons, Emery E. Nickerson Jr. and wife Mary, and Albion E. Nickerson and partner Jodi St. Onge, both of Phippsburg and three daughters, Sharon N. Snell of Bath, Cynthia N. Doyle of Phippsburg and Lori G. Blackwell and her husband Jeffrey of Dresden; 15 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.At her request there will be no funeral services. A graveside service will be held at Morningside Cemetery in Phippsburg in the spring. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the:Dean Snell Cancer Foundation P.O. Box 104 Brunswick ME 04011 or at www.deansnell.org or: Town of Phippsburg Fire and Rescue 1060 Main Rd. P.O. Box 83 Phippsburg, ME 04562

« Previous