ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – Charles P. Lucy, 88, of Atlantic Beach, Fla. passed away on Jan. 12, 2020 peacefully at home with his wife by his side. Born in Luzerne County, Pa. to Charles and Ruth (Park) Lucy,Charlie was educated in Pennsylvania schools while spending summers at Worthley Pond in Peru, Maine. After moving with his family to Dixfield the family settled in Peru.Like his father before him, in 1951 Charlie joined the Oxford Paper Company in Rumford as a Millwright. After several promotions he transferred to the New York office’s Marketing department. In the 1970’s Charlie started his own paper sales company Europap. Together with his wife Betsey (Elizabeth Bissell) whom he married in 1989, they travelled and toured the world visiting no less than 43 countries. Charlie was a fun jovial guy who always had a wise crack and a joke or two to share. He enjoyed country music and kept quite a playlist to listen to daily.His fondness for Maine and his lifelong friends brought him back to Worthley Pond every year. He enjoyed fishing, hiking, looking for moose and making memories with his children and grandchildren.Surviving are his wife Betsey; his children Elaina Lucy-Thomas (Ron Thomas), C. Richard Lucy; five grandchildren, Paige Gullivan, Corinne Rouhana (Peter), Tyler Gullivan (April), Alora Woods ( James), Trevor Thomas; five great- grandchildren, Ruth Rouhana, Michael Rouhana, Jesse Rouhana, Storm Gullivan and Wynley Woods; sister Ruth Lucy-Clappison (Harry) and sister-in-law Monique Lucy.

Arrangements are under the Hardage-Giddens Rivermead Funeral home in Florida and a memorial will be planned this summer in Maine.

