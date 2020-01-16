Oak Hill High School Drama Club performance of the musical ‘HONK!’

Because of the expected snow on Saturday, Jan. 18, the musical performance of “HONK!” at Oak Hill High School in Wales has had a schedule adjustment: Performances will now be on Friday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m.; on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m. There will be NO EVENING PERFORMANCE on Saturday, Jan. 18); and another performance on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 2 p.m.

Bold Riley at Concerts for a Cause

Due to inclement weather, Concerts for a Cause has rescheduled Bold Riley for Saturday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m. at the First Universalist Church of Auburn. Concerts for a Cause brings special concerts to the LA community, while raising money for local charities. The First Universalist Church of Auburn is located at 169 Pleasant St. (enter on Spring St. across from Dairy Joy). Parking is handicap accessible. Tickets are $15 at the door. For more information, visit auburnuu.org or call (207) 783-0461.

