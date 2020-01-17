AUBURN — The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer an Advanced High Pressure Boiler Operator course starting Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 6-9 p.m. and running until May 6.

Registration deadline is Feb. 6.

The higher level technical course is designed to prepare high pressure boiler operators licensed in the state of Maine for the third or second class stationary steam engineer exam. Instruction topics include boiler construction, steam and water fittings, water treatment, steam management and efficiency and diagnosing systems.

The cost of the class is $600 and includes all instructional materials.

For more information or to register, contact CMCC’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email [email protected] or visit www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment.

