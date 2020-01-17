KINGFIELD — The Ski Museum of Maine will celebrate the Second Annual John Christie Heritage Classic event on Saturday, February 15, at the Sugarloaf Inn.

Formerly known as the Heritage Classic Auction, this re-branded fundraiser includes a silent and live auction with an entertainment/historical program on “Tales from the 1971 World Cup Races” at Sugarloaf. This program will kick off our next exhibit which will be installed in December 2020 – on the 50th anniversary of the World Cup Races.

A silent auction will be set up from noon until 5 p.m. Our program will be next followed by the live auction. Many great items can be bid upon. From First Tracks skiing with Sugarloaf Ski Patrol, jewelry, framed vintage ski posters, hand-made items and gift cards for dining across the state. Many great items can be had for a great value while supporting the Museum.

The Ski Museum of Maine is a 501 (c3) charitable organization established in 1995 to celebrate, preserve and share Maine’s skiing history and heritage. Information about the Ski Museum of Maine is online

« Previous

Next »

filed under: