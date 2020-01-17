SALEM – Between games at Mt. Abram Regional High School last week, a special tribute was given to Doug Lisherness in recognition of his induction into Maine’s Basketball Hall of Fame back in August. Amidst enthusiastic applause and a standing ovation, Athletic Director Kristina Stevens invited Doug to join her court-side as she made the following pronouncement:

“Doug Lisherness, who was inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame in August of 2019, attended Strong High School (SHS), graduating in 1968. He was instrumental in bringing a town together like few others could have with his basketball talents and a desire to succeed at a game he loved.

During his high school career, Doug scored 2039 points, becoming the first ”Male Athlelete” in the State of Maine to accomplish that feat. AND he did it 20 years before the 3-point shot became part of the game. That is a remarkable feat in and of itself. He guided his team to several Western Maine Tournaments, winning a title in 1967. That year, his team averaged 97 points a game in their regular season. They finally lost in the State Championship Game to Sherman High School. He still, to this day, holds ‘Western Maine Tournament” scoring records, 52 years later.

(Doug) was unable to go on and play college ball as he was drafted into the United States military and sent to Vietnam to defend his country. Upon returning, he came here to Mt Abram, beginning his coaching career, first with the JV boys, then, two years later, becoming the girls’ coach for the next 26 years.

During those years they made many trips to Augusta, winning three Western Maine titles and two State Championships. Those teams learned to play the game with a work ethic second to none, and I’m sure that those kids haven’t forgotten how hard he pushed them.

(This statement was verified later by former player/now PE and health teacher at Abram, Lanie Roy, who said, “He made us work hard, always expected our best. As an adult, I’ve realized how important that was. In fact, when Bruce Lindberg, Head Master, learned that I had played for Doug Lisherness, I was hired to teach at the American International School in Subic Bay in the Philippines, because he knew I had a strong work ethic.”

The banner on the wall (which reads: Doug Lisherness, Maine Basketball Hall of Fame 2019; 2,039 Points; 327 Wins) represents the talents they all had, and the respect afforded to ‘Coach L’ (aka ‘Dougie’).

Thank you, Doug, for all you’ve given to this area.”

As another round of applause echoed under the dome, several of Dougie’s former players, including his two daughters, joined him for a photo op beneath the banner, where he was also presented with a pack of Juicy Fruit gum, which the girls remembered was his favorite.

