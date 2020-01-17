WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League Jan. 7, 2020
Men’s High Game scratch: Chuck Hilaman 212; Stephen Adams 196; Mike Crandall 180;
Mens High Series scratch: Chuck Hilaman 590; Stephen Adams 559; Mike Crandall 501
Mens High Game handicap: Donnie Cubby 262; Martin Hamner 240; Chuck Hilaman 240; Ryan Cushman 228
Mens High Series handicap: Chuck Hilaman 674 Ryan Cushman 652; Stephen Adams 652; Donnie Cubby 647
Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 221; Cathy Walton 162; Cleo Barker 156;
Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 628, Cathy Walton 444; Judy Cubby 359
Women’s High Game handicap: Peggy Needham 250; Mary Drinkwater 235; Cleo Barker 231
Women’s High Series handicap: Peggy Needham 715; Mary Drinkwater 628; Cathy Walton 621.
