FARMINGTON — You are running out of time to sign up for the Third Annual United Dodgeball Tournament. This year, sponsored by United Insurance and UMF, teams will compete to take the trophy from last year’s champs, Farmington Police Department. Hosted again at the UMF Fitness Center, the tournament starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 25.

Teams historically have come from businesses, community members or clubs. Any teams interested in signing up should call Kendra at 778-5048 or go to the following link http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=cunc7wjab&oeidk=a07egsadh56c2dfa083. Teams should be comprised of 6-10 members and will cost $100 to register. Youth or school teams are $50 each. There will be a separate youth division (under 14).

Participation in this event not only benefits your local community, but provides a fun, active, outlet during one of the coldest months of the year. Money raised at this event helps provide meals for seniors, shelter for homeless, backpacks for area children to be ready for school in the fall, non-perishables on the food pantry shelves and more.

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area’s mission is to unite people and resources to improve lives and build a strong and healthy community. Every dollar and hour is appreciated, so please consider helping United Way help others by making a tax deductible charitable contribution. For more information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Like United Way on Facebook, too, to be kept up to speed on programs and initiatives that are up-coming (www.facebook.com/uwtva).

