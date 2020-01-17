FARMINGTON — The Farmington Parks & Recreation Department is excited to announce the start up of our Adult Futsal League. What is Futsal? Futsal is the way the world plays indoor soccer. It is played on all the continents of the world in over 100 countries by more than 12 million players.

The Recreation Deparment’s Adult Futsal League is a great way to stay healthy and active throughout the winter season.

The league will run Friday nights from January 31 to April 3. Pick-up days will be held on January 17 and 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., allowing players a chance to meet new people and create teams! Team rosters need to be turned into the community center by January 29.

The fee for this program is $25 for Farmington residents and $30 for out of town residents. Payment will be due at the time of registration. You MUST come into the community center to register. We do not accept registrations over the phone.

There will be seven games in the regular season, playoffs & championship. Each team are allowed to have five players on the court at a time (Four vs. Four plus a goalie).Games will be played in two 20 minute halves with a 5 minute break. Each team must have five players minimum and seven players maximum on a roster. Teams must also have two females, and may only have three players under the age of 24.

There will be four games each Friday of the regular season. Game times will be at 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. Game times will vary throughout the season.

The winning team will get their name and roster engraved on the Futsal League gold ball trophy and will receive custom jerseys.

Please note that while this is a competitive league, its purpose is to bring the community together to play soccer. Poor sportsmanship will not be tolerated and the Recreation Department reserves the right to ask players to drop out of the league at any time. We look forward to seeing everyone this season!

