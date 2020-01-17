PHILLIPS — Plans for the Fifth Annual True Stories and Tall Tales are now getting underway at the Phillips Area Community Center (PACC). The event takes place on Saturday, January 25 at 5 p.m., starting with a pot luck supper followed by stories at 6 p.m.

On the story menu are Winona Davenport, storyteller, author, reporter and Keeper of facts and tidbits about Phillips and its residents. Come and find out what’s in her “Little Black Book.” Other speakers include Tom Skofield, as well as Rachelle Knight of Dark Star Fabrics. For the second year Teresa Fast, a young teen that captivated the audience last year, will be back. Bruce Godin and Diana McCall, who are very much involved with the PACC will share some thoughts.

Monies raised will help to maintain the historic building, which many refer to as “the old gym” located at 21 Depot Street in Phillips.

The cost is $10 per person, $5 for children. Anyone bringing a potluck dish will get in free (one person only). Those bringing a dish may call Winona at 639-4296 and leave a message. PACC meets the first Tuesday of each month, in the winter at Shadagee 4:30 p.m. Summer at 21 Depot Street, except for storm dates or holidays. Come and share ideas

