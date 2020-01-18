NEWPORT — Lexi Mittelstadt scored a game-high 17 points and added 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in Mt. Blue’s nail-biting 50-48 girls basketball win over Nokomis on Saturday.

Eva Stevens also scored 17 points and pulled down five rebounds for the Cougars (5-6).

Camryn King paced the Warriors (4-8) with 14 points, and Brianna Townsend was right behind with 13.

WINDHAM 49, LEWISTON 35: The Eagles (9-4) fell behind 13-3 midway through the first quarter but used a 14-2 second-quarter run to take the lead for good against the Blue Devils (4-8) in Windham.

Hannah Talon scored 12 of her 16 points in the first half. The Eagles erased a 15-8 deficit after one quarter by outscoring Lewiston 30-4 over the next 16 minutes.

Madeline Foster led Lewiston with 21 points.

BOOTHBAY 39, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 25: Glory Blethen scored 13 points and Chloe Arsenault had 12 to the Seahawks (10-2) past the Phoenix (3-9) in Jay.

Boothbay outscored Spruce Mountain 8-0 in the third quarter to take control after holding a 20-19 halftime lead.

Mariyah Fournier paced the Phoenix with eight points.

HALL-DALE 60, MT. ABRAM 28: Caden Wills had 18 points and six rebounds to lead the Bulldogs to a Mountain Valley Conference win over the Roadrunners in Farmingdale.

Iris Ireland had 12 points and six rebounds, while Lily Platt and Amanda Trepanier each addd six points for Hall-Dale (4-8).

Josey Arms led Mt. Abram (3-9) with eight points.

KENNEBUNK 43, LEAVITT 13: Alana Schatzabel and Emily Archibald scored 14 points apiece and the Rams (11-2) defense was stifling in a road victory in Turner.

Schatzabel connected on seven shots and Archibald drained five, including a pair of 3-pointers, for Kennebunk.

Taylor White scored a team-high eight points for the Hornets (3-7).

LISBON 41, CARRABEC 20: Destiny Deschaines notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists to help pace the Greyhounds past the Cobras at Lisbon.

Giana Russo also scored 10 points, to go along with seven assists, for Lisbon (7-4), and Charlee Cox and Kiley Merritt each added eight points.

Courtney Rollins paced the Cobras (7-6) with six points, while Julia Baker and Sarah Olson scored five apiece.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 57, WISCASSET 20: Kierstyn Lyons scored 10 of her game-high 13 points in the first quarter as the Falcons (8-5) flew past the Wolverines (0-10) at Wiscasset.

Lyons drained two of her three 3-pointers in the opening quarter, which ended with Mountain Valley (8-5) leading 18-3. Autumn Freeman then took over in the second with nine of her 12 points to push the Falcons’ lead to 39-8 at halftime.

Kateleen Colby led Wiscasset with eight points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

RANGELEY 69, A.R. GOULD 31: The Lakers (11-1) used a press defense to grab a big lead and roll to a win over the Bears (4-5) in Rangeley.

Rangeley led 18-7 after one quarter and 35-15 at halftime. Kenny Thompson made two 3-pointers and scored a game-high 26 points for the Lakers. Matthew Stout added 10, Trevor Dolbier had nine and Chase Carmichael finished with eight.

KeShawn Brown led A.R. Gould with 16 points, and Drake Craft scored 12.

BOYS HOCKEY

LEWISTON 2, SOUTH PORTLAND/FREEPORT/WAYNFLETE 0: Logan Tripp scored late in the first period, and Drew St. Hilaire added an insurance goal early in the third as the Blue Devils (9-0) shut out South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete (5-3-1) at Troubh Ice Arena in Portland.

Bergeron and Michael Belleau assisted on Tripp’s goal.

Lewiston goalie Keegan McLaughlin stopped all 11 shots he faced. South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete’s Liam McGibbon, meanwhile, made 39 saves.

HAWKS 4, KNIGHTHAWKS 3: Cam Jordan assisted on one goal and then scored one of his own less than a minute later, and the Capital Region Hawks (2-6) held off the Knighthawks (1-9) at Kents Hill on Saturday.

Jordan assisted on Coleman Watson’s game-winner with 9:20 to play to break a 2-2 tie, then scored 36 seconds later off an assist from Pat Prescott to put Capital Region (Maranacook/Winthrop/Madison/Spruce Mountain) up 4-2.

Chase Stanley scored a 5-on-3 goal from Eli Janetos with 8.2 seconds left for the Knighthawks (Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble), who got 40 saves from Austin Ledger. Anthony Newton opened the scoring in the first period for the Knighthawks, then assisted on a Janetos goal 59 seconds later.

Prescott put Capital Region on the board late in the first with a power play goal assisted by Jon Rioux, who scored power-play goal of his own off a Sandor Doczy-Bordi assist late in the second. Thomas Thornton made 24 saves for the Hawks.

GIRLS HOCKEY

EAGLES 5, STAGS 3: Maddie Young scored twice in the second and Ema Hawkes twice in the third as Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon outlasted Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach in Falmouth.

Lucia Pompeo scored two goals and assisted on the other for the Stags (11-4), who, after trailing 1-0 in the first period, briefly took a 2-1 lead on Elle Cooney’s second-period goal. Goalie Trinity Atwater made 14 saves for Cheverus.

Megan Reed opened the scoring for the Eagles (8-5-1) off an assist from Alex Durant. Young made it 2-2 in the second, then scored a goal set up by Hawkes later in the period to give the Eagles the lead again.

Hawkes scored the game-winner less than a minute after Pompeo made it 3-3 in the third, then put the game away with five seconds left. Greta Marchildon stopped 11 of 14 shots for the Eagles.

