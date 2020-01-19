AUBURN – Gerard F. Castonguay, 93, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Bolster Heights Residential Care.

He was born in Lewiston, Maine, on Dec. 25, 1926, the son of the late Joseph and Amanda (Cloutier) Castonguay and had been a resident of this community all of his life.

He was educated in Lewiston schools and then served with the U.S. Army during World War II in the Pacific Theater.

He married Paulette (Belegarde) Castonguay in June of 1948. And she died on Oct. 16, 1982.

He was a self-employed contractor having owned and operated G.F. Castonguary General Contractor for many years until his retirement.

Gerard enjoyed playing his guitar, woodworking, especially making cabinets and spending time at his family camp on Allen Pond in Greene.

He is survived by two sons, Paul Caston and his wife, Jane, of Casselberry, Florida and David Castonguay of Lewiston; three daughters, Lisanne Bechard and her husband, Reginald, of Lewiston, Mona Paschke of Brunswick and Paula Michaud and her husband, Jeffrey, of Auburn; one sister, Lucille Barrett of Lewiston; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife, he was predeceased by three sisters; and four brothers.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com .

A funeral mass honoring Gerard’s life will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11 a.m., at the Basilica of Sts. Peter & Paul (Lower Chapel). Committal services along with a military honors service will then follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m., at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston 784-4023.

« Previous