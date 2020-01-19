BOWDOIN – Sandra Louise Mueller, 73, of Bowdoin, passed away Jan. 12, 2020 at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn with her family.Sandra was born in Richmond where she attended local schools. Her parents were Harold A. and Muriel I. Cheney. Sandra was especially fond of her dad.She was predeceased by an infant sister, Barbara.Sandra is survived by her husband Milton Meuller; her son Darren Lilly, stepdaughter Kayna Brashear, that she loved as her own; and was a loving grammy to Andy Lilly and his wife Sarah, Nathan Lilly and Amanda Lilly and Chandler McKeage. She also leaves behind her brother Barry Cheney, sister Linda Merriam; nieces Sherry Moody and Kimberly Campbell; and numerous extended family.Sandra enjoyed spending time with her family and was a blessing to her neighbors and friends – many who adopted her as “mum” or grammy. She had a wicked sense of humor and we loved to laugh with her. Sandra passed time watching birds and her woodchuck Jasmine from her porch and adored animals, especially her bunnies Lucas and Lacey who brought her great joy and comfort.Sandra looked forward to being in Heaven and reuniting with her Angels, son Christopher Lilly and daughter Shannon Lilly. We are so thankful that she is at peace with them.Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Sandra’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family. A memorial service is planned for spring and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local Humane Society or Animal Refuge League

« Previous