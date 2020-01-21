LEWISTON – Pierrette “Pete” Polley, 86, of Lewiston, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center. She was born on August 6, 1933 in Lewiston a daughter of the late David and Aurora Beaudoin Hebert. Pete was educated in Turner schools, graduating from Leavitt Institute class of ‘52. She retired at the age of 59, from Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., where she worked many years as a coding clerk. Survivors include, two sisters; Gertrude Angelides and Helena Hebert, two brothers; Laurent Hebert and Raynald Hebert, five children; Janice Gagne, Susan Reynolds, Daniel Polley, David Polley, and Linda Croteau, 12 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Besides both of her parents Pete was predeceased by one sister, Jeanne Donovan who passed in 2010. No Visitation. Condolences may be found at www.Albert-Bupree.com.

