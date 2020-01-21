SOUTH PARIS – Howard Lowell, passed away on Jan. 17, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Home with his family by his side. He was born in Buckfield, Maine on May 4, 1931, the fifth child of John and Ruth Lowell.

He was educated in Buckfield schools and joined the United States Marine Corp in 1949. He proudly served from 1949 to 1956, rising to the rank of Technical Sergeant. While stationed in Miami in the Marines, Howard married Marie O’Mara in 1955. Together they had eight children while Howard’s career guided the family throughout the country. He was predeceased by Marie in 1991. Howard later shared 20 years with his companion and wife Amanda Dempsey until her passing in 2014.

After entering the private sector, he was employed as an engineer with General Dynamics, North American Aviation and Philco Corporation. He worked extensively with the United States Air Force and associated Air National Guard squadrons attached to the USAF Air Defense Command. He later worked on the design and test procedure of automatic defense systems for the USAF and United States Navy with focus on the

F-111(Aardvark) medium range bomber and tactical aircraft. In 1971 Howard pursued his dream of returning to Buckfield and starting Lowell Orchards on the same farm he was born and raised. Those that knew Howard understood how much he enjoyed sharing his knowledge of raising apples, various aspects of nature and farming, and world history.

He also understood the importance of community involvement in town government serving on both the MSAD #39 School Board and the Planning Board for the Town of Buckfield. When his children were younger, he also served as a Boy Scout Leader.

Howard was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing. He took great pleasure in passing on his knowledge to anyone wishing to learn. In his later years, his greatest pride and joy was seeing all his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren succeed in all they do.

Howard is survived by his children, John (Mary) Lowell of Buckfield, D’Ann (Philip) Savage of Buckfield, Linda (Gary) Bartlett of South Paris, Patricia (Leo) Deschenes of Amesbury, Mass, Jeanne (Ron) Carpentier of Gray, Cathy Schlich (Mark) of Amesbury, Mass, Jim (Tina) Lowell of Dallas, Texas, and Ruth Lowell of Buckfield. Howard is also survived by 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; his first wife Marie, his second wife Amanda, and all six of his siblings, Dorothy Heikkinen, Frank Lowell, Ralph Lowell, Julia Cooper, Elsie Gammon, and Charlotte Warren.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of the Maine Veterans’ Home in South Paris, especially Brenda and Carolyn, for the excellent care, support and friendship they bestowed upon Howard and them. In addition, they would also like to thank Dr. William Medd for the many years of care he provided.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Lowell Cemetery in Buckfield. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

Anyone wishing to make a donation in Howard’s name may donate to:

The Lowell Cemetery c/o Charlene Cooper

299 North Hill Rd.

Buckfield, ME 04220 or:

Special Olympics of Maine

125 John Roberts Road #5

South Portland, ME 04106