Underground Improv, a troupe of six of Maine’s funniest comedians, will perform a night of improv comedy at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at Craft Brew Underground in Auburn.

This month’s show features Dawn Hartill, Amanda Kinsey, Julie Poulin, Nic Dufault and Leonard Kimble. No two shows are ever alike. The show content is made up completely on the spot and is based entirely on suggestions from the audience. Each show promises a night of unpredictable laughs and great craft beer.

There is no admission or cover charge for the show. Craft Brew Underground is located at 34 Court St., Auburn. For more information, visit Craft Brew Underground on Facebook or call (207) 241-8520.

