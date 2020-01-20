Tickets for “Music at the Museum” to be released Tuesday, January 21

Beckwith Artist-in-Residence George Lopez performs a program of music in the Bowdoin College Museum of Art associated with exhibitions on view at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, and again at 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7. Seating opens 30 minutes before the concert starts. Lopez will perform the same program at all three concerts.

Due to limited seating in the galleries, free tickets are required. Tickets are available for pick-up at the Bowdoin College Art Museum gift shop. Seating capacity is 50. A maximum of four tickets are available per person. When the concert is sold out, a notice will be placed on the Bowdoin Events site. Due to increased demand, it is no longer possible to reserve tickets over the phone or by e-mail. Seats will be held until 10 minutes before the concert starts, at which time they will be released to others.

The Bowdoin College Museum of Art is located at 9400 College Station, Brunswick. For more information, call (207) 725-3275 or visit bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

