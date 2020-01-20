Mt. Blue Regional School District Board of Directors
Board Meeting
Agenda
DATE: January 21, 2020
Place: The Forum – Mt. Blue Campus
Time: 6:00-8:30 p.m. * Please note the change in time
I. Call to Order
II. Pledge
III. Public Comment
IV. Presentations
A. Strategic Planning-Good Group Decisions
V. Executive session: 1 M.R.S.A. § 405(6)(D) Labor contract proposal discussion for the
Superintendent
VI. Adjourn
