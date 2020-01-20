SELECTBOARD MEETING AGENDA
Wilton Town Office
158 Weld Road, Wilton, ME 04294
Town Office Phone: 207-645-4961
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Selectboard Meeting 6:00 PM
Public Hearing – Parking & Traffic Ordinance
Pledge of Allegiance
1. Minutes of the Selectboard Meeting of January 7, 2020
2. Public Comment
3. Consideration of updates to the Parking & Traffic Ordinance
4. Bicentennieal Celebration – Walking tour of Downtown Wilton Grant App – Richard Corey, Wilton Historical Society
5. Consideration of Alcohol and Controlled Substance Policy
6. Consideration of Contract with Sevee & Maher Enginering for Wilson Lake Wall
7. Forster Mill Update
8. Consideration of Selectboard Representatives for Union Negotiations
9. Manager’s Report
a. Budget workshop – February
10. Other Business
11. Executive Session pursuant to 1 MRSA § 405(6)(D) Personnel – Union Negotions
Comments are not available on this story.
-
New England Patriots
Tom Brady ‘open-minded’ about the future as Raiders, Chargers speculation begins
-
Encore
Pianist George Lopez to play Music at the Museum performances
-
Maine
NH man dies when snowmobile breaks through ice on Moosehead Lake
-
The Franklin Journal
RSU 9 Board of Directors agenda – Tuesday, Jan. 21
-
Connections
Auburn Public Library to celebrate Iditarod during Feburary series