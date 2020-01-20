SELECTBOARD MEETING AGENDA

Wilton Town Office

158 Weld Road, Wilton, ME 04294

Town Office Phone: 207-645-4961

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Selectboard Meeting 6:00 PM

Public Hearing – Parking & Traffic Ordinance

Pledge of Allegiance

1. Minutes of the Selectboard Meeting of January 7, 2020

2. Public Comment

3. Consideration of updates to the Parking & Traffic Ordinance

4. Bicentennieal Celebration – Walking tour of Downtown Wilton Grant App – Richard Corey, Wilton Historical Society

5. Consideration of Alcohol and Controlled Substance Policy

6. Consideration of Contract with Sevee & Maher Enginering for Wilson Lake Wall

7. Forster Mill Update

8. Consideration of Selectboard Representatives for Union Negotiations

9. Manager’s Report

a. Budget workshop – February

10. Other Business

11. Executive Session pursuant to 1 MRSA § 405(6)(D) Personnel – Union Negotions

