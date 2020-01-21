AUBURN — Edward Little High School graduates Christian Beliveau and Annabelle Soucie each received a $500 Auburn Ski Association scholarship at Lost Valley recently.

Beliveau is attending the University of Maine at Farmington and is enrolled in the elementary education program. He earned an A average while taking a mixture of honors and college preparatory courses. Beliveau was involved in the Edward Little community and was a three-sport athlete. He was captain of the varsity soccer team, the alpine racing team and the baseball team.

Soucie is attending the University of Maine at Orono, enrolled in the electrical engineering technology program. She received the University of Maine Pulp and Paper Foundation Scholarship. While at Edward Little, Soucie was a member of the National Honor Society for two years and served as the treasurer her senior year. She was involved with the alpine skiing and lacrosse teams, serving as captain of the alpine ski team her senior year. Soucie is also a lifelong member of the Girl Scouts.

The annual ASA Scholarships are announced at the June graduation and are awarded after the recipients successfully complete their first semester of college. To learn more about Auburn Ski Association go to auburnskiassociation.com, www.facebook.com/AuburnSkiAssociation, [email protected], or call Kevin Arel at 207-786-3430.

