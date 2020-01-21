SABATTUS – Marjorie L. Prince, 100, a resident of Sabattus since 1941, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Her family remembers her as a woman of many extraordinary talents: a life-long learner, gardener, sewer, knitter and quilter, advocate for the intellectually disabled, lover of nature, passionate believer in maintaining family farms, a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and friend.

She was born on Oct. 27, 1919 in Wales, the daughter of Clyde Palmer and Bernice (Shorey) Palmer. Marjorie attended schools in Wales and graduated from Lewiston High School, class of 1937, and the Bliss Business College class of 1939. She married Charles R. Prince on August 20, 1941. Marjorie and Charles had eight children, and ran a dairy and produce farm.

She loved life raising her family, actively working and managing the business end of the farm. Marjorie attended the West Bowdoin Baptist Church. She was a lifelong member of the Wales Grange, a 4-H leader with her children and other local youth. She was a founding member of the Burnt Meadows Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and a long-time member of the Order of the Eastern Star, serving as an officer in both organizations.

Marjorie is survived by six adult children, Florence MacMullen and her husband Howard of Sabattus, Nancy Prince of Dunedin, Fla., Karen Sawyer and her husband Frank of Lewiston, Sharon Buelow and her husband Robert of Bowdoinham, John Prince and his wife Lakur of Boaz, Ala., William Prince of Boothbay Harbor, and a daughter-in-law, Sally Prince. She has 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Florence Butler of Fawnskin, Calif. and Mary Miller of Wales. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Charles R. Prince; a daughter, Susan L. Prince, a son, Clyde A. Prince, a daughter-in-law, Candice Prince; a brother, Leo Palmer, and a sister, Eunice Prescott.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at the BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main St., Monmouth, Maine. Visiting hours will be from 11:00 a.m.. to 1:00 a.m. prior to the funeral. Interment at a later date at West Bowdoin Cemetery, West Road, West Bowdoin, Maine.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers,

the family suggests donations to the:

Androscoggin Home

Care and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240 or:

Coastal Botanical Gardens

PO Box 234

Boothbay, ME 04537

« Previous