OGUNQUIT – Ogunquit Playhouse is honored to receive nine BroadwayWorld Maine Awards in the professional theatre category including Best Play and Best Musical for 2019.

Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” the first play produced on the Ogunquit Playhouse stage in over a dozen years, garnered three of the awards including Best Play. Kate Loprest won Best Actress in a Play for her portrayal of Countess Andrenyi, and Best Director of a Play went to Shaun Kerrison. Randy Harrison was awarded the Best Local Debut for his standout performance as Emcee in the critically acclaimed production of Cabaret, directed by BT McNicholl. The Broadway sensation featuring the music of Cyndi Lauper, “Kinky Boots” won five BroadwayWorld awards including Best Musical, Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical, Best Musical Direction for Andrew Bourgoin, and Best Director and Best Choreographer of a Musical for Nathan Peck.

“We are honored to be recognized by our audience and the BroadwayWorld voting community alongside our peers here in Maine and congratulate all the nominees and winners. The record breaking participation by voters reflects the vibrant theatre community here and it is wonderful to see all the outstanding work being done by theatre companies throughout our state. We are grateful for BroadwayWorld for continuing to work to promote not only our theatre and those throughout New England, but all American theatre,” stated Bradford Kenney, executive artistic director at Ogunquit Playhouse.

Season ticket subscription packages are on sale now and the only way to guarantee the best seats for the best price to the 2020 season! Prices start at only $250 for a five-show package. Gift certificates are also on sale online and through the Box Office.

Ogunquit Playhouse, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization listed on the National Historic Register, is located on Route One in Ogunquit and produces the finest Broadway musicals each season with performances Tuesday through Sunday, from May through October. Follow Ogunquit Playhouse on Facebook (facebook.com/OgunquitPlayhouse) and Twitter (@OgunquitPH) for behind-the-scenes info, photos and fun throughout the season. For a complete list of show times, pricing and more information about the season visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.org.

« Previous

filed under: