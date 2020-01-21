Rachael Z. DeLue, Christopher Binyon Sarofim ’86 Professor in American Art and Old Dominion Professor, Council of the Humanities (2019-20), Princeton University, will deliver the keynote lecture “New Inventions, Scientific Principles, and Curious Works: Rufus Porter and Nineteenth-Century Dreams of Interconnection” for the exhibition “Rufus Porter’s Curious World: Art and Invention in America, 1815-1860,” at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art. A reception will follow at the Museum of Art. This event is free and open to the public. The Bowdoin College Museum of Art is located at 9400 College Station, Brunswick. For more information, call (207) 725-3275 or visit bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

