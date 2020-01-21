Sophomore Ian Short, 16, balances a car tire during the Oxford Hills Tech Challenge at Oxford Hills Technical School in Paris on Tuesday. Students in 19 technical programs demonstrated their skills and industry-specific knowledge for parents and members of the community during the 9th annual event. Short is in the auto technology program. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Sophomore Kacie Record, 16, designs a “Get Out The Vote” pin during the Oxford Hills Tech Challenge at Oxford Hills Technical School in Paris on Tuesday. Students in 19 technical programs demonstrated their skills and industry-specific knowledge for parents and members of the community during the 9th annual event. Record is a student in the Graphic Design program. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Sophomore Kelly Whittemore displays her hand-painted bicycle “Flourish Mozart” at the Oxford Hills Tech Challenge at Oxford Hills Technical School in Paris on Tuesday. Students in the Diversified Occupations program build bicycles from parts found at the dump or donated, instructor Dave Knightly said. Whittemore built and painted the bicycle. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Senior Logan Hebert, 17, cuts a pattern for a shirt during the Oxford Hills Tech Challenge at Oxford Hills Technical School in Paris on Tuesday. Students in 19 technical programs demonstrated their skills and industry-specific knowledge for parents and members of the community during the 9th annual event. Hebert is in the Fashion Design program. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Students from Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School and Buckfield High School participate in the Oxford Hills Tech Challenge at Oxford Hills Technical School in Paris on Tuesday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo