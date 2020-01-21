PARIS — The results of the Maine Educational Assessment tests for 2018-19 showed mixed results, according to Curriculum Director Heather Manchester, with smaller schools performing better than the larger schools.

Manchester presented the SAD 17 board of directors with results of testing at its meeting Tuesday night.

In English/Language Arts for grades 3-8, 43% of students met or exceeded state standards. That level compared to 56% of overall students across the state. Exceptions were Hebron Station School with a reported 62% level and Otisfield Community School showing improvement to 50%. Manchester noted that both of these schools have smaller student populations and that the other schools in the district all showed improvements of 4-12%.

Districtwide, English/Language Arts scores for grades 3-8 went up 8%. Sixth-graders had the highest score — 53% met or exceeded state standards compared to other grades.

Eleventh grade students took SAT tests, with 41% meeting or exceeding the standards. Statewide, 54% of students met or exceeded standards. Manchester told the board that English/Language Arts scores on the SAT have generally been flat for the past four years.

All scores, when analyzed by economically disadvantaged versus economically non-disadvantaged students showed clear differences. Non-disadvantaged students of all ages scored over 50% and close to overall state averages, while economically disadvantaged students came in at 35% for younger grades and 28% for 11th grade.

On math scores, 21% of grades 3-8 met or exceeded state standards, compared to statewide averages of 36%. Manchester acknowledged that performance has been flat for several years. Hebron (37%) and Otisfield schools (47%) again performed close to or above state averages. Harrison Elementary was 30%, an area of improvement.

Two years ago the district began instituting more consistent math teaching policies and Manchester said the grades that have come along with the adjustments — third and fourth grades — are showing improvements in their math scores, with both scoring four points below the current state average.

SAT scores by 11th grade students came much closer to state averages. Twenty-eight percent met or exceeded state standards, while Maine students overall averaged 33%.

In the area of science, 49% students in grades 3-8 met or exceeded standards, compared to 60% of students across the state. Notably, Harrison and Paris Elementary School were higher than state averages (69% and 61%, respectively), and Oxford Hills Middle School performed at 58%.

In summary, Manchester told the board of several factors that contributed to the results. Students at the smaller schools perform better with lower teacher-student ratios, and the communities with smaller schools are less economically challenged. The district has seen higher teacher turnover recently but has been taking steps to improve retention. Attendance is an area that administrators are targeting for improvement.

Director Natalie Andrews of West Paris told the board she did her own review of different districts’ scores and thought SAD 17 is seeing more positive progress in standardized testing than other Maine districts that have similar economic and geographic makeups to the Oxford Hills communities.

