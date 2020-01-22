FREEPORT — The Freeport Community Library will host a talk with author Bob Mallard on his book, “Squaretail: The Definitive Guide to Brook Trout and Where to Find Them,” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24. Hear about the most complete guide to brook trout ever written — it not only includes information on tackle and techniques, but also conservation information and an indepth section on top brook trout destinations, from Maine to Argentina.

The book includes a foreword by conservation writer Ted Williams. A PowerPoint presentation featuring hundreds of photos will accompany and contextualize the talk.

Mallard is a founding member and national vice chairman of the Native Fish Coalition. He is a Registered Maine Guide, former fly shop owner, fly designer, author, writer, blogger and native fish advocate and he is the publisher, northeast regional editor and a regular contributor to Fly Fish America magazine. His writing, photographs and flies have been featured at the local, regional and national level.

The event is free and open to the public. “Squaretail” will be available for purchase. For questions or directions to the library, call 207-865-3307 or visit freeportlibrary.com.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: