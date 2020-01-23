PARIS — The Oxford Hills Honey Bee Club will hold a beginner Beekeeping School starting Saturday February 29, 2020 in cooperation with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension Oxford County. Classes will be held at the Oxford Cooperative Extension office, 9 Olson Road, South Paris. Seven weekly classes are scheduled on Saturdays 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. The class instructor is an EAS Master Beekeeper.

Class subjects include acquiring honey bees, setting up hives, disease prevention, harvesting honey and hive management for each season. Students have the support of club members as they gain hands-on experience with their honey bees. Throughout the summer, club members hold Open Hive Meetings to demonstrate the application of the information that was presented in class.

The cost is $50 per person ($70 for a couple sharing a book) which includes the classes, handouts and one year membership in the Oxford Hills Honey Bee Club. To reserve a space in the class contact Carol Cottrill (207) 693-9226 or [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: