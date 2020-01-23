Morning Drop Off
This is a friendly reminder that students do not enter the building until 8:30 a.m. We do not have staff on duty before that to supervise students. If students are dropped off before 8:30, please know that they will be waiting outside. Please make sure they are dressed to be outside in the weather.
Family Literacy
Family Literacy Night will be held on Thursday, January 30, from 5-7 p.m. There will be a free pizza dinner, multiple literacy and STEM activities, and a Planetarium Show. The show will be from 5-6 p.m. for grades PreK-2 and from 6-7 p.m. for grades 3-6. Space is limited to 65 people per show. Adults may be limited per family and the show is for enrolled OES students only. Families must RSVP by calling the OES office at 539-4456.
Cafeteria
In honor of the upcoming holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., American Civil Rights Leader, and his famous “I Have A Dream” speech, Ms. Bourgoine asked students and teachers in the cafeteria what their dream was for the future. Here is a sampling of what they had to say.
I have a dream :
To be a farmer when I am an adult – Ryan D
Of retiring – Mrs. Bracy
To stop all the bullying, littering, and breaking of laws.-Jenna H
Of world peace – Kayden C
To meet a unicorn – Rayne
To help as many kids as I can – Mrs. Pike
To fix world hunger- Wyatt S
That people weren’t poor anymore – Madly
Important Times
The three most important times of connection in your child’s day are:
1) When they wake up in the morning
2) After your longest separation in the day (when they get home from school, you get home from work, after their nap, etc.)
3) Immediately before bed
If you dedicate just 5 minutes of time to each of these three crucial opportunities for connection, you will notice a drastic difference in your child’s demeanor, willingness to listen and cooperate, and overall behavior.
Connecting in the Morning:
Greet your child warmly with “good morning” and “I love you”
Spend a few minutes snuggling in bed together
Let your child help you make breakfast
Talk about any dreams your child may have had
Do some morning stretches, yoga, or a fitness routine together
Connecting After Your Longest Separation in the Day
Talk about the cherries and the pits of your day (highs and lows)
Help your child with their homework
Prepare a yummy snack together
Play a game your child enjoys
Go for a walk or bike ride together
Allow your child to help with dinner preparation
Connecting Before Bed
Read books together
Recap your day and listen to your child’s day
Massage calming essential oils onto your child’s feet
Practice deep breathing and relaxation with your child
Perform some calming yoga poses together
Snuggle in silence and wait for your child to speak first (I guarantee this will help your child to open up)
Some Final Tips for Staying Connected
Parenting is one of the hardest jobs in the world, and oftentimes it can feel like you are just struggling to survive. It can be easy to wish the difficult stages of sleepless nights, tantrums, and total dependency on you away. Remember, your child only has 900 weeks of childhood.
Important Dates
Thursday, January 23 – School Safety Informational Meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria
Thursday, January 30 – Family Literacy Night, “Reading is Out of This World, 5-7 p.m. RSVP if attending by calling 539-4456
