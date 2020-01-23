Morning Drop Off

This is a friendly reminder that students do not enter the building until 8:30 a.m. We do not have staff on duty before that to supervise students. If students are dropped off before 8:30, please know that they will be waiting outside. Please make sure they are dressed to be outside in the weather.

Family Literacy

Family Literacy Night will be held on Thursday, January 30, from 5-7 p.m. There will be a free pizza dinner, multiple literacy and STEM activities, and a Planetarium Show. The show will be from 5-6 p.m. for grades PreK-2 and from 6-7 p.m. for grades 3-6. Space is limited to 65 people per show. Adults may be limited per family and the show is for enrolled OES students only. Families must RSVP by calling the OES office at 539-4456.

Cafeteria

In honor of the upcoming holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., American Civil Rights Leader, and his famous “I Have A Dream” speech, Ms. Bourgoine asked students and teachers in the cafeteria what their dream was for the future. Here is a sampling of what they had to say.

I have a dream :

To be a farmer when I am an adult – Ryan D

Of retiring – Mrs. Bracy

To stop all the bullying, littering, and breaking of laws.-Jenna H

Of world peace – Kayden C

To meet a unicorn – Rayne

To help as many kids as I can – Mrs. Pike

To fix world hunger- Wyatt S

That people weren’t poor anymore – Madly

Important Times

The three most important times of connection in your child’s day are:

1) When they wake up in the morning

2) After your longest separation in the day (when they get home from school, you get home from work, after their nap, etc.)

3) Immediately before bed

If you dedicate just 5 minutes of time to each of these three crucial opportunities for connection, you will notice a drastic difference in your child’s demeanor, willingness to listen and cooperate, and overall behavior.

Connecting in the Morning:

Greet your child warmly with “good morning” and “I love you”

Spend a few minutes snuggling in bed together

Let your child help you make breakfast

Talk about any dreams your child may have had

Do some morning stretches, yoga, or a fitness routine together

Connecting After Your Longest Separation in the Day

Talk about the cherries and the pits of your day (highs and lows)

Help your child with their homework

Prepare a yummy snack together

Play a game your child enjoys

Go for a walk or bike ride together

Allow your child to help with dinner preparation

Connecting Before Bed

Read books together

Recap your day and listen to your child’s day

Massage calming essential oils onto your child’s feet

Practice deep breathing and relaxation with your child

Perform some calming yoga poses together

Snuggle in silence and wait for your child to speak first (I guarantee this will help your child to open up)

Some Final Tips for Staying Connected

Parenting is one of the hardest jobs in the world, and oftentimes it can feel like you are just struggling to survive. It can be easy to wish the difficult stages of sleepless nights, tantrums, and total dependency on you away. Remember, your child only has 900 weeks of childhood.

Important Dates

Thursday, January 23 – School Safety Informational Meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria

Thursday, January 30 – Family Literacy Night, “Reading is Out of This World, 5-7 p.m. RSVP if attending by calling 539-4456

