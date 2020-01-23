At a recent meeting, we recognized and celebrated the Telstar High School December Students of the Month. Pictured l-r: Tasha and Nick Chapman, flanking their son Keaton, a freshman. Dawn Welch and her son Darren Dodson, a sophomore; Perry Morton, Senior, and her aunt Dora Morton. Not present was Madison Buck, Junior. Each student received a certificate, a Dunkin’ Donuts gift card and a day pass to Mt. Abram Ski Resort. Submitted photo
Rotarian Kevin Finley presented scholarship checks to Sarah Anne Wright and McKinley Braley, both 2019 graduates who are now college freshmen. The annual Rotary Auction and Yard Sale proceeds are dedicated to our scholarship program. Submitted photo