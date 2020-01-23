OXFORD — Grover Precision of Oxford, is happy to announce the hiring of Carol Huffman as the company’s controller. A longtime accounting and finance professional, Huffman brings over two decades of experience to Grover.

A finance professional since 2000, Huffman has an extensive background in finance throughout the Western Maine foothills. She comes to Grover Precision from Mingle Healthcare of South Paris, ME, where she was Accounting Manager. She was also Accounting Manager at Maine Machine Products, also of South Paris, where she spent nearly a decade beginning in 2005.

“Carol Huffman is another fantastic addition for Grover Precision,” said Grover President, Rob Pierson. “She is a local presence who brings a strong background and experience in not only finance, but our industry—we’re very excited for her to join the Grover team.”

A United States Air Force veteran and graduate of Penn State University, Huffman resides in Norway.

