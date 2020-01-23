OXFORD — Grover Precision of Oxford, is happy to announce the hiring of Carol Huffman as the company’s controller. A longtime accounting and finance professional, Huffman brings over two decades of experience to Grover.
A finance professional since 2000, Huffman has an extensive background in finance throughout the Western Maine foothills. She comes to Grover Precision from Mingle Healthcare of South Paris, ME, where she was Accounting Manager. She was also Accounting Manager at Maine Machine Products, also of South Paris, where she spent nearly a decade beginning in 2005.
“Carol Huffman is another fantastic addition for Grover Precision,” said Grover President, Rob Pierson. “She is a local presence who brings a strong background and experience in not only finance, but our industry—we’re very excited for her to join the Grover team.”
A United States Air Force veteran and graduate of Penn State University, Huffman resides in Norway.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Driver taken to hospital after Lisbon crash
-
The Bethel Citizen
Commercial solar project eyed for Woodstock
-
Advertiser Democrat
WinterBrook Farm: All fiber all the time
-
The Bethel Citizen
Dean’s List
-
The Bethel Citizen
Sports