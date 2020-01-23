LEWISTON – The 29th annual handicap bowling tournament is being held at Sparetime Saturday, January 25 in memory of Thomas E. Lahey, a well known local businessman and athlete who passed away Oct 3, 1987 at the age of 44. Since the Lahey Foundation was established it has awarded in excess of a quarter million dollars in scholarship assistance to graduates at Lewiston, Edward Little, and St. Dom’s.
Teams will register at 11:30 a.m. and bowling will start at noon.
Friends of Tom Lahey who are not bowling are encouraged to attend this midyear reunion .
