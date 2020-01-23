Norway Memorial Library

NORWAY – The following is the New Materials List for December 2019

Fiction:

Aciman, Andre, Find Me; Baldacci, David, A Minute to Midnight; Beaton, M.C., Beating About the Bush; Berg, Elizabeth, The Confession Club; Christopher, Andie, Not the Girl You Marry; Clark, Mary Higgins, Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry; Colvin, Jeffrey, Africaville; Cook, Robin, Genesis; Evanovich, Janet, Twisted Twenty-Six; Evans, Richard Paul, Noel Street; Evaristo, Bernadine, Girl, Woman, Other; Furst, Alan, Under Occupation; Grimes, Martha, The Old Success; Harris, Robert, The Second Sleep; Hess, Annette, The German House; Hibbert, Talia, Get a Life, Chloe Brown; Jewell, Lisa, The Family Upstairs; Keneally, Thomas, The Book of Science and Antiquities; Lerner, Ben, The Topeka School; Macomber, Debbie, A Mrs. Miracle Christmas; McCall-Smith, Alexander, To the Land of Long Lost Friends; McDermid, Val, How the Dead Speak; Morgenstern, Erin, The Starless Sea; Patterson, James, Criss Cross; Perry, Thomas, A Small Town; Roberts, Nora, The Rise of Magicks; Ruggle, Katie, Risk It All; Todd, Charles; A Cruel Deception; Wilde, Lori, Rocky Mountain Heat; Williams, Beatriz, The Wicked Redhead; Williams, Niall, This is Happiness; Wilson, Daniel H., The Andromeda Evolution.

