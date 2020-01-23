AUGUSTA – The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) today announced a call for nominations for two new grower seats on the Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine. A 2019 statutory change to the Commission’s makeup added the positions. With the addition, the Commission will now consist of five grower seats and five processor seats.

“I am pleased to announce the opportunity for interested individuals to consider joining the Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine. The unique perspectives and experiences that growers offer will continue to enhance the Commission, and the important work it does to help support this important industry,” said Amanda Beal, Commissioner of DACF.

By statute, a grower is “a person, firm, partnership, association or corporation engaged in the growing of wild blueberries in the State, including but not limited to those who engage in organic growing, other integrated crop management growing, fresh pack sales, wild blueberry business cooperative activities and wild blueberry value-added production and those representing a federally recognized Indian nation, tribe or band in the State.”

Nominations for these two grower positions start January 16, 2020 and close February 16, 2020. Nominations are required by the stated closing date and may be emailed, mailed or faxed to the attention of Melissa Macaluso.

