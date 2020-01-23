Mountain Valley Recreational Men’s Basketball League

Archies Remains Undefeated in MVRBL: By virtue of an 81-69 victory over 2nd place Hotel Rumford (6-2), Archies (8-0) took a commanding 2 game lead in the standings over their rivals. The winners had diversified scoring from multiple players, Nate Carson 19 (4 threes), Kindle Bonsall 15, Craig Derouche 14 (3 threes) and Ryan Baillargeon 10. The Hotel was led by Kinsey Durgin with 29 points followed by Tom Danylik with 24.

E and E Awards evened their record at 4-4 with a victory over Wentworth Woodworking/Mac’s Car Wash also now 4-4, 69-64. Jon Benjamin led E and E with 19 points (3 threes) followed by Jeremy St Germain with 17 (4 threes), Tyler Chaisson 12 and Nick St Germain 11. WW/Mac’s was paced by Ricky White with 27 and Bryan Canwell with 20.

Bethel Bucks brought their record to 5-3 with a convincing victory over Ballers (0-8), 89-64. A shorthanded Bethel brought out some old guns, with Aaron Bean and John Rothwell, filling in for some missing players. They contributed a few baskets and held their own. They were led by Blake Rothwell with 27 points, Jarrett Bean 22 (4 threes) and Mav Griffin 17 (4 threes). Ballers’ Draven Finnegan again led his group with 20 points (3 threes) and was supported by Cam Gadbois 12 and Mike Pare 10.

Jay (2-5) and Bessey Designs (2-5) then squared off for the battle of Andy Valley with Jay’s Jamer Anderson hitting a 3 pointer at the buzzer and pulling out a thrilling, 90-88 victory. Anderson led Jay with 35 points (4 threes), while Jake Turner had 22 and Randy Barker another 20. Bessey Design was led by Kyle Chabe with 23 points, Zach Bonnevie with 22 (4 threes), Chris Bessey 18 (4 threes) and Brett Frye 14 (4 threes).

