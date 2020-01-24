Tim Doherty scored 2:32 into overtime and the Black Bears (11-9-4, 5-7-2 Hockey East) beat the Eagles (15-6-0, 10-3-0) 4-3 in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Doherty finished with two goals an an assist, while Mitchell Fossier had a goal and two assists. AJ Drobot also scored and goalie Jeremy Swayman made 37 saves for Maine.

Alex Newhook, Mike Hardman and Logan Hutsko scored for Boston College. Goaltender Spencer Knight had 21 saves.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

CONNECTICUT 2, MAINE 1: Taylor Wabick jammed the puck between the goalie 10:41 into the third period to lift the Huskies (13-11-1, 10-7-1 Hockey East) over the Black Bears (10-11-5, 6-9-4) in Storrs, Connecticut.

Morgan Wabick set up the winning goal, sending the puck from the corner to Wabick planted in the crease.

Savannah Bouzide’s goal 8:40 into the game gave Connecticut the lead. The Black Bears tied it with six minutes left in the second period on a goal by Ida Kuoppala that was set up by Liga Miljone.

