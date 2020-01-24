Lewiston Bridge Club announces results

LEWISTON — The Lewiston Bridge Club met at the Seniors Center in the Lewiston Armory on Jan. 14 with a five-table game. Coming in first in A and B were Cindy and Bob Kirchherr; second, Rosemarie Goodwin and Mike Quinn; and tied for third and fourth, Paul Clement and Roger Labbe.

The results for Jan. 21 were as follows, with only three tables in play: first, Rosemarie Goodwin and David Lock; second, Neenie Kivus and Pat Quinn.

All new players are welcome. A partner is guaranteed.

Lewiston Public Library schedules fun day LEWISTON — The Lewiston Public Library is scheduling a Take Your Child to the Library Day from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Satuarday, Feb. 1. Donuts, coffee and cocoa, scavenger hunts, games and prizes and special guests are on the agenda. Grownups can learn about all the free resources available to their children through the library, speak with experts in the field of early childhood literacy and enjoy some free coffee. Children can come have some fun. The library is full of books, movies and games that have their favorite characters. They can learn about the library and earn prizes. Take Your Child to the Library Day is an international initiative that encourages families everywhere to take their children to their local library.

Sen. Claxton to hold public office hours in Auburn

AUBURN —Sen. Ned Claxton, D-Auburn, will hold office hours starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Auburn Public Library, 49 Spring St. Sen. Claxton will discuss goals for the current legislative session and answer any and all questions. All are welcome to attend.

