Lewiston Bridge Club announces results
Lewiston Public Library schedules fun day
LEWISTON — The Lewiston Public Library is scheduling a Take Your Child to the Library Day from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Satuarday, Feb. 1. Donuts, coffee and cocoa, scavenger hunts, games and prizes and special guests are on the agenda.
Grownups can learn about all the free resources available to their children through the library, speak with experts in the field of early childhood literacy and enjoy some free coffee.
Children can come have some fun. The library is full of books, movies and games that have their favorite characters. They can learn about the library and earn prizes.
Take Your Child to the Library Day is an international initiative that encourages families everywhere to take their children to their local library.
Sen. Claxton to hold public office hours in Auburn
AUBURN —Sen. Ned Claxton, D-Auburn, will hold office hours starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Auburn Public Library, 49 Spring St. Sen. Claxton will discuss goals for the current legislative session and answer any and all questions. All are welcome to attend.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Nation / World
Trump, a late convert to anti-abortion cause, to join annual rally
-
Maine
Weekend storm looks like more rain than snow — except in the mountains
-
The Franklin Journal
RSU 9 School Board of Directors agenda – Tuesday, January 28
-
Business
Maine jobless rate continues historic run
-
Franklin
State fire marshals say they can’t pinpoint ignition of deadly Farmington explosion