On Monday January 20th, RLRS PTA hosted Winterkids at Haley Pond-an opportunity for students to experience activities on ice including skating, ice hockey, and curling. The temperature was a mild 10 degrees, but all of the kids enjoyed themselves especially those trying to skate for the first time.

Haley Pond’s skating areas are available from sunrise to 10pm thanks to the Rangeley Skating Club. Skates can be picked up at Ecopelagicon Mon-Sat 9-5 (Weds closed) and Sun 10-4. In the event that Ecopelagicon is not open, skates can be picked up on Tuesday for use on Wednesday. Donations are accepted and hockey sticks and pucks are needed as well.

Future events on Haley Pond include Rangeley Pond Hockey Festival Jan 31-Feb 2, Kids free ice fishing day on Feb 15th and Winterpaloozah on February 16th. Get out there and enjoy the ice!

