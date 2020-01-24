Temperature

Maximum: 45° Date: 12/15

Minimum: -16° Date: 12/8

Average True Temp: 28.03°

Precipitation

Total for month: 2.51″

Greatest: .45″ Date: 12/15

Daily Average: .0694

Year to Date: 43.619“

Snow

Total: 10.48”

Snow on the Ground First Day: 14”

Snow on the Ground Last Day: 5″

Season to Date: 24.48″

Wind

Peak: 40 Date: 12/16

Low: 7 Date: 12/18

Average Peak 18.19 mph

Barometric Pressure

High: 30.25 Date 12/21

Low: 29. 20 Date: 12/4

Wind Chill

Low: -48 Date: 12/20

Event Days

Rain: 8

Snow: 13

Thunder & lightning 0

Frost: 0

Fog: 0

Hail: 0

Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.

« Previous

Next »