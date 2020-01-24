Temperature
Maximum: 45° Date: 12/15
Minimum: -16° Date: 12/8
Average True Temp: 28.03°
Precipitation
Total for month: 2.51″
Greatest: .45″ Date: 12/15
Daily Average: .0694
Year to Date: 43.619“
Snow
Total: 10.48”
Snow on the Ground First Day: 14”
Snow on the Ground Last Day: 5″
Season to Date: 24.48″
Wind
Peak: 40 Date: 12/16
Low: 7 Date: 12/18
Average Peak 18.19 mph
Barometric Pressure
High: 30.25 Date 12/21
Low: 29. 20 Date: 12/4
Wind Chill
Low: -48 Date: 12/20
Event Days
Rain: 8
Snow: 13
Thunder & lightning 0
Frost: 0
Fog: 0
Hail: 0
Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.
