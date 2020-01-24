THUMBS UP: RRG&SA wants to thank the couple who lives here in Oquossoc for their donations of 2 very large XMAS baskets for our XMAS Party raffle with the profits going to the children’s programs we put on all year!!

THUMBS UP to Brian and Sue Anderson of the Hungry Trout for offering the wonderful and extremely generous Christmas dinner. In addition they raised $2000 that helped both the local food pantry and school lunch program. Outstanding community spirit!

THUMBS UP to Marley Cerminara of Mike Cerminara Landscaping. Friendly, professional and great response time on last minute request for urgent sanding. Thank you!

THUMBS DOWN to those snowmobilers who disrespect landowners! Follow the signs and stay on the trails!

