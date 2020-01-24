LIVERMORE FALLS — Main-Land Development Consultants, Inc., a land use consulting company headquartered in Livermore Falls, is expanding with a new office in Falmouth.

Main-Land performs civil engineering, geoengineering, land surveying and environmental sciences for private and public clients. Sample projects include the new Hannaford Supermarket in Mechanic Falls, mapping for the Town of Freeport, a shoreland zone project on Chebeague Island and the Oxford Casino in Oxford.

Main-Land’s new Falmouth office is located at 367 Route 1, third floor south building, and is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

« Previous

filed under: