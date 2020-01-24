NEW SHARON — Voters will consider enacting a 180-day Elective Electrical Transmission Corridor Moratorium Ordinance during a special town meeting Saturday. The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. at Cape Cod Hill Elementary School, 516 Cape Cod Hill Road.
Selectpersons signed the warrant for the meeting Jan. 13.
If approved, the moratorium would defer elective electrical transmission project proceedings, applications and petitions not pending as of Jan. 7, the date the ordinance was first discussed by selectpersons.
During the term of the moratorium, officials will determine appropriate methods to regulate such projects and will enact or amend ordinances as necessary.
The moratorium will remain in place until the effective date of necessary amendments to the Site Plan Review Ordinance and other applicable ordinances, or until July 23.
Wilton voters enacted a similar moratorium on Oct. 1, 2019.
