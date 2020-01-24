FARMINGTON — Mary Jane’s Slice of Heaven, Farmington’s newest pizzeria, is expected to open today, Friday, Jan. 24, at 103 Narrow Gauge Square.

The menu, which was kept secret until opening day, lists a tantalizing offering of appetizers, burgers, pizzas and main dishes, said owner Mary Jamison of Dixfield.

“Our menu has choices nobody else in town has,” she said.

The pizza dough is dairy-free and gluten-free options are available.

“I want to make sure we are hitting a wide variety of people in town,” she added.

The inclusion she seeks is not just with the menu, it is also apparent in the atmosphere she hopes to create in the refurbished restaurant.

There are plans to hold open mike and trivia nights, and have specific evenings set aside for high school and college-age entertainment.

“The goal is to really be a part of this community, for all ages,” she said.

So far, the community has been welcoming.

“Everyone we have come in contact with has been nothing short of supportive,” she said. “This is a beautiful town and the community is amazing.”

CEI Women’s Business Advisor Lorri Brown has been essential for networking and marketing of the business venture. “She has been wonderful to work with,” Jamison said.

Jamison is no stranger to the pizza business. She brings 23 years of experience to her establishment. “My father, Gene Ellis, owns a pizza shop in Dixfield. I attribute all my pizza skills to him. This is the result of those skills and my ideas. Pizza is such a versatile palate. It is a blank canvas. You can add anything to it and it will be amazing,” she said.

Jamison said her mom, Jane Ellis of Wilton, will be lending a hand.

The motto “In Pizza We Crust” is displayed proudly on a mirror behind the bar where beer, wine, spirits and plenty of non-alcoholic options are available.

Mary Jane’s Slice of Heaven will be open Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Pizza by the slice is available for the lunch crowd, she said. Takeout is also available.

For takeout or more information, call 305-2006. Mary Jane’s Slice of Heaven can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Mary-Janes-Slice-of-Heaven-111773560348942/.

